Vuram certified as a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year

Vuram, a Hyperautomation services company known for its unique people-centric culture, makes it to the Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces in India for the third time in a row. Vuram jumped 6 spots from 2019 and ranked #10 this year.

The recognition comes from the Great Place to Work Institute that independently evaluates workplaces across the country and ranks them based on various metrics. In 2020, Great Place to Work’s evaluation extended to 869 companies across 29 industries and involved over 21 lakh employees. “It is a great honor and privilege to be among the Top 10 Great Workplaces in India. A big congratulations to every single person at Vuram. People are the heart of Vuram. It is because of each of our work, the ideas we pour in and the passion we bring to the work that has helped us achieve this recognition. Obviously, there’s a lot more to do, and a lot more to achieve. With our continued passion I’m sure we can achieve our dream of becoming the happiest and most nourishing workplace” said Venkatesh Ramarathinam, CEO, Vuram

Vuram is backed by its people’s power and a culture that’s built on its core values. Emphasizing the same, Suresh Kumar, Director – People Team, Vuram, said “Strong culture plays a crucial role in shaping the behaviour and results of an organization. It not only gives freedom to explore ideas and to execute but also bestows an inner force which motivates to work. We strive for our people’s continued growth, giving them the right to question everything. The passion, positivity, and energy at Vuram are addictive and contiguous. We continually strive to stay true to our culture and principles.”

Commenting on the GPTW win, Suresh further added, “This is the 3rd year we are participating in the Great Place to Work assessment, and every year we have successfully featured in the Top 50 in the country. With each passing year, our ranking has also shown an improvement. It reflects how we’ve evolved as an organization and the excellent work Vuramites have been doing. The GPTW survey enables us to work towards making our dream of becoming the happiest workplace come true. The unbiased survey and assessment help us identify the areas of improvement, know our strengths, keep getting better, and work towards creating a great place to work. Thanks to the GPTW team for shaping us and helping us improve our standards continuously.”

Echoing a similar view, Venkatesh Ramarathinam further believes that it is vital for companies to take an active interest in working towards building a great workplace as it can prove instrumental in improving employee happiness and organization performance. He also believes that great workplaces inspire others and can contribute towards nation-building. “I would like to congratulate all the companies who have participated in this initiative and have been recognized. You inspire us, motivate us, and create a great workplace and workforce, thereby contributing to the prosperity of the Nation and its economic development. Congratulations. I would like to thank the team at the Great Place to Work Institute. Each year the number of companies that apply increases and the team at the Great Place to Work does a fantastic job of being unbiased, neutral and fair, and recognizing the best in the industry.”

Founded in 2011, Vuram’s dream is to create the happiest and the best nourishing workplace where creative minds and passionate hearts come together to redefine services and deliver ingenious solutions. At Vuram, great people, great culture, and great values converge to build a happy and great place to work. The steadily progressive recognition, now for the third consecutive year, stands testament to Vuram’s commitment of putting people first and creating a workplace with a difference.

Vuram thanks its people who have supported and shaped the company to become a Great Place to Work certified organization, for the third time in a row.