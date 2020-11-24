VyapaarJagat in association with State chambers & business associations of India Hosting Vyapaar Jagat Convention & Awards 2020 on 12th December 2020

Pandemic this year with its dreadful consequences have not shackled the spirits of Indian Entrepreneurs, in fact it has fuelled and boosted the resilience industry to bounce back in this unlock period with a vision to bring back India in the growth trajectory.

With the support of Association Partners: SME Chamber of India, Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal (FAIVM), federation of Rajashthan Trade & Industry (FORTI), Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA), Gujarat Traders Federation (GTF), Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), Knowledge chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Billenium Divas Fund, eChai, Entrepreneur Excel, Ahmedabad Automobile Dealers Association (AADA), Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA), 10000Startups, CityOfferings, Startup Around, Allevents & Bookmyshow.

Vyapaar Jagat Convention & Awards Event partners are Pinks Event as Event Partner, Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) as PR Partner, Indo Africa b2b Expo as Exhibition partner, Airtmeet as Technology Partner, Yogi Creation as Designing Partner, Swagger Unit as Website Partner, Hedweeg Innovations-Innovation Partner, Motion Ink-Artefact Partner, Boho Homes-Décor Partner, Service Gallery-Printing Partner, Pen V Media-Content Strategy Partner, Feelings Multimedia Limited, Postman News, The CEO Magazine, Chal Genius, Voice Asia joined as Media Partners and Supported by Women Communities i.e., Laja, Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI), Womenology, Multitasking Mommies

The business sector, believed to be the backbone of a country’s economy, is going through a massive evolution in India. The ‘Make in India’ initiative adopted by the Indian Government has emerged to be one of the most encouraging initiatives for entrepreneurs to prosper. With unwavering allegiance to further encourage the performance of emerging businesses, the Government of India has introduced favourable policies that have provided the encouragement needed to propel entrepreneurial activities amongst the youth of the country.

After making a mark with his venture VyapaarJagat.com, India’s fastest growing digital business platform that celebrates entrepreneurs and their success stories, Dr Pravin Parmar has announced the primary Vyapaar Jagat Convention & Awards 2020. With an endeavour to recognise, reward and encourage innovation in the business sector, the event which will be held digitally on December 12, 2020, offers a platform for knowledge sharing and exchange of innovative ideas to push forth India’s business arena.

Stalwarts from across industries will be identified, acknowledged and celebrated with investors, global leaders, government officials and the entire ecosystem in attendance. The aim of Vyapaar Jagat Convention & Awards is not only to celebrate budding entrepreneurs but to also start new meaningful dialogues that motivate and encourage upcoming talent that is the future of our country. The event is also all set to felicitate entrepreneurs, innovators, achievers and suppliers across industries, who have made remarkable contributions towards the evolution of Entrepreneurship in India.

Vyapaar Jagat Convention & Awards will recognise and felicitate over 5,000 small and medium businesses in more than 100 award categories — spanning across Innovation, Technology, Social Impact, Green Initiative among others. The prestigious event will provide a uniquely immersive experience to more than 2,500 delegates, including leading entrepreneurs, start-ups, SMEs, investors, global luminaries, Indian government officials, et al. 50 high-profile speakers and 25 virtual exhibitors, will be seen at the event. The aim is to exchange knowledge, survival manual strategies and connections that are needed to start and grow a business.

Speaking on the launch of Season 1 of Vyapaar Jagat Convention & Awards, Mr Pravin Parmar, Founder and CEO, VyapaarJagat.com said, “The emerging business sector in India is at the brink of a revolution, which will make India into a global business hub. The ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government has been crucial in giving upcoming businesses a much-needed boost, thereby unleashing an entrepreneur’s full potential. In line with this initiative, Vyapaar Jagat Awards aims to recognise, appreciate and celebrate the innovation of the young entrepreneurs through this award.”

As emerging businesses continue to contribute to making India Aatma Nirbhar and a global economic hub with innovative products and service, the Vyapaar Jagat Convention & Awards will continue to inspire, encourage and applaud aspiring entrepreneurs to share their ideas and showcase their innovations to reach their true potential.

Benefits to Nominees:

• Listing or publishing your business story on VyapaarJagat.com (2-4 page full story+ Audio podcast on VyapaarJagat.com, including the integration of product/services images and website & social media links) i.e. digitally market yourself and your business story.

• Promote your Business Growth Story & Profile on Vyapaar Jagat Social Media Pages

• Business story on Vyapaar Jagat can become a part of the marketing strategy in your company’s brochure and other promotional material.

• Award (to the winner)

• Full-colour page article & advertisement in coffee table book (to the winner)

• Sector-specific networking & business opportunities

• Social Media promotions

• Entry for 3 visitors to attend the Award show virtually

• Certificate (Participation/Recognition/ Finalist/Winner)

• Video interview (finalists & winners)

• Video promotion on Vyapaar Jagat TV Instagram TV & Facebook videos

• Coverage in Newspapers & Televisions (to the winner)

• Increases the visibility of your brand

• Develops lasting relationships with your target audience

• Improves brand awareness and recognition

• Visibility and brand recognition through coffee table book (to be distributed amongst the industries, high profile speakers and Government officials)

• Helps you to build authority and credibility

• Leverage your award recognition to gain more media exposure for your company

• Great PR opportunity to interact with Government agencies and officials

• Opens a channel of communication through social shares and comments