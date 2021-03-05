Wagh Bakri Launches a Tea Lounge in Gurgaon at Vatika City

The Wagh Bakri Tea Group, India’s 3rd largest packaged Tea Company has launched its 11th Tea Lounge in India. The Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge launched at Vatika City in Gurgaon is spread across 1800 sq. ft. It is a one stop destination for a true tea connoisseur. Wagh Bakri Tea Group has used all their expertise in brewing that perfect cup of tea, along with an atmosphere to socialize.

A perfect place to unwind and indulge in teatime conversations, the Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge in Gurgaon will serve over 45 variants of tea, which are handpicked across the globe. The range includes varieties of Darjeeling, Assam Organic, Flavored, Nilgiri and Oolong teas along with variety of mocktails and summer special Ice-cream Tea. Apart from these teas, the consumers can also enjoy an array of mouthwatering Indian snacks like Bagel sandwiches, Vada Pav, Veg Focaccia, Chana Chaat, Chocolate Brownie, Muffins and much more.

Tea as a beverage has been a part of the daily routine for most Indians, the Wagh Bakri Tea Group envisions Tea to be a part of all conversations across the globe. The newly launched Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge at Gurgaon has been designed in a way to place you at the crux of the process of creating the perfect cup of tea to enjoy great conversations. It a perfect place for meetings, social gatherings or just spending some me time over a cup of tea.

Besides ready to serve teas, the complete range of Wagh Bakri packaged tea will also be available for purchase. With a wide range of teas and snacks to choose from there is something for everyone at the Wagh Bakri Tea lounge.

Speaking at the launch of Wagh Bakri’s tea lounge at Vatika City, Mr. Parag Desai, Executive Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group says, “The Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge was envisioned as a part of the bigger idea that was to uplift the image of tea as a category across India and the globe. Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge serves teas of all possible kinds under one roof. We are getting tremendous response in the Northern India region and chose to expand into the bustling city of Gurgaon. We hope to expand further in the future.”