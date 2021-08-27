Wagh Bakri Tea Group Launches ‘Instant Tea’ in 2 New Variants

Wagh Bakri Tea Group introduces its Instant Tea in two variants – Wagh Bakri Instant Express Tea & Wagh Bakri Instant Saffron Tea. The two new variants strengthen the Wagh Bakri instant premix range of already existing flavours of Masala, Elaichi, Ginger and Lemongrass. These Instant Tea variants will get you the same refreshing and universal taste of Wagh Bakri Tea. This range is also available in ‘No Added Sugar’ variant for the health conscious consumer.

Wagh Bakri Instant Tea is a modern travel essential for the ones who never compromise on their cup of tea. It gives you a homelike tea feel even when you are kilometres away from your home and have access to nothing else other than hot water. The instant tea formula is also called the three-in-one formula because it contains Milk Solids, Tea and Sugar. Just pour the premix in a cup, add hot water and your tea is ready. The new variants are based on strong consumer demand and serve as an organic expansion to the category.

Mr Parag Desai, Executive Director, Wagh Bakri Tea Group says, “We were overwhelmed with the love that our Flavoured Instant Tea got when they were launched. We are launching Instant Express tea since there are a lot of people who enjoy their tea for its natural flavour. However, the flavour and preference of tea differs from one region to another. So, cracking the right and the universal taste was the biggest challenge that the team faced. We are confident that the Instant Express Tea will match the original Wagh Bakri taste and will be loved by the customers.” Adding about the Saffron Tea he said “Saffron has always been everyone’s personal favourite. It’s a true sensory delight. There is a niche but a strong demand for this product, and we are excited to see the response.”

The Instant Tea range is competitively priced. A box of 10 sachets of Instant Express Tea is priced at Rs. 140 and a box of 10 sachets of Instant Saffron Tea is priced at Rs. 200. Wagh Bakri Tea stands for quality and consistency in taste. The new and exciting range is available at all leading stores and online purchase can be made on www.buytea.com.