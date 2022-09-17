Wai Wai gets an overwhelming response at India’s No.1 F&B Trade Exhibition

Mumbai, 17 September 2022: WAI WAI, the flagship brand of CG Foods, the FMCG arm of Nepal based multi-billion conglomerate CG Corp Global, participates at the 15th edition of Annapoorna Anufood 2022 Conference and Exhibition on Food & beverage trade and retail market in Mumbai. WAI WAI displayed a vast range of thirty-three products in instant noodles and pasta category among which six nutritious and innovative flavours were sampled for all visitors at the WAI WAI stall for three days (14-16 Sept,22)

The brand focussed on building relationships with retail buyers, potential distributors, HoReCa clients to drive profitable sales via direct sampling of products and the innovative recipes of Wai Wai. These innovative products included:

MaMa Punte Bhujiyaof Rs 2/- in a unique triangular pack

India’s First 2 mins instant Pastain two flavours -Tomato Fusilli and Cheese Macaroni

Instant Spicy Noodles, Dynamite, flavoured with the legendary Ghost Pepper or Bhut Jolokia that is renowned as the hottest chilli pepper in the world. Jolokia tops the world with over 1 Million SHU (Scoville Heat Units) which is twice as hot as the Mexican Red Savina which is the second fieriest pepper in the world

Ready to Eat Brown Instant Noodlesin both vegetarian and Chicken flavours

Contemplating the overwhelming response from the visitors at the event, Mr. Varun Chaudhary, MD CG Foods said, “It gives me pleasure to announce that Wai Wai is constantly getting bigger, better and stronger due to tremendous support by the people over the years. Seeing the love and affection towards WAI WAI at F&B Trade Exhibition Annapoorna Anufood 2022 gives the entire company a great motivation to work harder. The new product launches, networking opportunities at the event are bringing vendors and entrepreneurs together for expansion.”

Wai Wai offers a range of brown noodles that fall under Instant RTE (Ready to Eat) category where one can open the pack and have noodles directly without cooking it. The vast products portfolio ranges from – Multigrain, Spicy, Hakka, Sauces, Pasta, and Bhujiya along with Spicy Korean-style hot noodles inspired by rapidly growing Korean Culture.

Wai Wai differentiates itself through customizing noodles to people’s tastes and preferences and also nutritional requirements. Wai Wai is a leading FMCG player in the North-Eastern states of India and continuously evolving its product range to offer every customer its choice—right from fish flavored noodles to Jain noodles. CG Foods has business investments and manufacturing plants in Serbia, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan and has plans to enter Egypt, Africa, Middle East and America. Coupled with manufacturing plants based out of Nepal and India the multinational brand boasts of around 3% of the global market share in the noodle segment and aims to become a leader in the segment