Wakefit.co appoints new senior leadership to spearhead key business verticals

Mumbai, May 16, 2023:Wakefit.co, one of India’s largest D2C home and sleep solutions brands, has announced three new appointments to its leadership team. This move comes as part of the company’s strategic plan to strengthen its leadership team, drive business growth and further accelerate the company’s momentum.

Wakefit.co welcomes Anil Arya as Chief Financial Officer and Compliance Head, Kaustabh Chakraborty as Sr. Vice President – Operations, and Chetan Sharma as Vice President – Online Revenue & Demand, effective immediately.

Anil Arya comes with over 25 years of experience having worked with leading consumer companies such as Bira 91, ABInBev India, Procter & Gamble, Pernod Ricard, and Coca-Cola. He has a proven track record of growing businesses to profitability in his previous roles. His prowess lies in consumer-centric businesses due to his deep knowledge of finance. With his industry experience and intuitive understanding of the sector, Anil will be a key contributor to Wakefit.co’s next phase of growth.

Kaustabh Chakraborty has over 16 years of experience in enterprise and consumer technology. Prior to his current role, he was in charge of Dunzo’s operations, where he built the merchant marketplace and defined the platform’s category strategy. He also has extensive experience in the home and sleep solutions sector. He has worked in senior leadership roles with brands like Urban Ladder and Brosa, an Australian e-commerce furniture brand. Kaustabh will lead the supply chain and operations at Wakefit.co while also enhancing customer experience and executing profitability goals.

Chetan Sharma is a data-driven digital marketer with over 14 years of experience in building and managing brands across different industries in the online space, with expertise in search, analytics, and display marketing for both the web and mobile. He has worked with a number of consumer internet companies in the past like Times Internet, Freecharge, Taxiforsure, Cleartrip, adda52 &Simpl. To add to his list of accolades, he was named one of Google’s top 60 marketers in India. His experience will enable Wakefit.co to aid in the growth of revenue across various online channels with the use of analytics and performance marketing.

Speaking on the appointments, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co said, “We are thrilled to welcome Anil, Kaustabh, and Chetan to spearhead various departments within the company. Their extensive knowledge and expertise in their respective roles will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business. As we welcome these new members to our senior leadership team, I am confident that their know-how, passion, and unwavering commitment will propel our organisation toward even greater heights. Together, we will continue to innovate, adapt, and lead with excellence in the ever-evolving home and sleep solutions landscape.” Ankit Garg, CEO and Co-founder, Wakefit.co said, “Anil, Kaustabh, and Chetan bring a unique set of skills and experiences that will undoubtedly strengthen our team and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers. With the addition of these seasoned leaders, I am confident that we will continue to disrupt the home and sleep solutions market, improve the well-being of our customers, and solidify Wakefit.co’s position as a leader in the industry.”

With the addition of these new leaders, Wakefit.co is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of success and deliver value to its customers. The company aspires to grow its revenue stream while also aiming to become India’s most loved home and sleep solutions brand.