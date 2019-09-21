Walchand PeopleFirst and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) collaborate

Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd. (WPFL) partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to boost the performance of Indian participants for WorldSkills Competition 2019 which was held in Kazan, Russia. The Indian participants were selected based on WorldSkills India competition, an initiative by NSDC under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India. NSDC has been leading the country’s participation at WorldSkills International competitions since 2011.

The 45th WorldSkills Competition brought together more than 1,300 young professionals who represented 63 countries and competed in over 56 skills. Indian contingent won four medals and 15 medallions of excellence, taking India to the 13th position out of 63 countries that participated. S Aswatha Narayana from Odisha won a gold medal in water technology, Pranav Nutalapati from Karnataka won a silver medal in web technologies, Sanjoy Pramanik from West Bengal won the bronze medal in jewellery and Shweta Ratanpura from Maharashtra also won the bronze medal in graphic designing.

Gold medal winner S Aswatha Narayana said, “The overall experience of participating in WorldSkills Kazan 2019 was amazing. This journey began ten months ago with the national competition and ended with a dream-come true result. It has been a great learning experience for me. Sessions conducted by Walchand PeopleFirst made me more adaptive, helped me strategize and structure my tasks well. The domain knowledge along with the self-developing courses conducted prior to the competition helped me attain victory.”

Commenting on this glorious win, Pallavi Jha, Chairperson and Managing Director, Walchand PeopleFirst said, “This year’s WorldSkills Competition participants have set new standard of excellence for this global platform. Our experience with the participants was exciting and enlightening. We are extremely happy to be able to successfully play the role of catalysts in helping them develop and prepare for this global stage. I congratulate each participant and wish them luck for their future endeavours.”

The sessions conducted during this three-day training were basically on self-developing subjects like high-energy, self-motivation, open & supportive environment, fun & engagement and experiential learning. There were also personal, one to one coaching sessions for each participant that worked on their stress, motivation and focus. This was done over a 12-week period.

Over a workshop that spanned for three days, WPFL worked together towards excellence by building on skills to help the participants emerge as a winner. The expert team from Walchand PeopleFirst was the catalyst in helping them transform into a more confident, resilient and self-aware individual. These three days triggered a reaction that lead to the success in Kazan’19.