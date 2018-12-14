Walchand PeopleFirst launches CommunityFirst Initiative

Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd. (WPFL) launched CommunityFirst initiative to celebrate its 15th year anniversary with a purpose of sharing happiness with its people and society at large. CommunityFirst is a unique initiative which promotes employees to volunteer for bringing about a meaningful change in the society with a view to encourage common good and help them impact their surroundings positively.

Walchand PeopleFirst, under its CSR initiative, will provide a platform to employees to utilize their valuable time and skills for community welfare programs which in turn will help them towards having a deep sense of individual contentment. The mission of this initiative is to enable enriching volunteering practices by utilising people’s talent and skills for societal betterment.

As an organization, Walchand PeopleFirst has adopted community service in their ethos without waiting for it to be a mandate. The organization has partnered with 15 NGOs to explore participation opportunity for its people in community development initiatives like ‘Pain Free Tree’, ‘Compost Making’, educational programs for underprivileged children and other thoughtful social activities for underprivileged communities.

Commenting on this occasion Pallavi Jha, Managing Director & Chairperson, Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd. said, “It gives me immense pleasure to introduce CommunityFirst initiative in our organization to help our employees to be a part of the overall community development. This initiative gives us a platform to kindle, nurture and channelize the volunteering spirit in us and we believe that the outcome of this will bring about a greater difference towards the society. We continue to stay committed to the communities we operate in.”

This initiative will be taking place across Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The organization has partnered with NGOs like Akshay Patra, Bath Pill, St. Jude Child Care Centre, Snehasadan, Goonj, Bal Asha, BREADS – Bangalore Rural Educational and Developmental Society, Yuva, Rainbow Homes, Swach, Navjyoti, Daily Dump, Sulabh International, Toy Bank, and Shikar who are involved with various causes focused on bringing about a positive change in the society at large.