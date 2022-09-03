Walk into this festive season in style with the Grand Shopsy Mela

Bengaluru – September 3, 2022: Shopsy by Flipkart, Bharat’s hyper-value e-commerce platform, has announced the launch of its first mega shopping carnival ahead of the festive season – the ‘Grand Shopsy Mela’. The attractive offers that are going to be available from September 3-11, 2022 will have Sara Ali Khan, the face of Shopsy, representing every Indian shopper’s desire to scout for deals and offers, particularly around festive occasions.

The platform provides sale-like prices throughout the year, making it the go-to shopping destination for every Indian customer who typically waits to shop only during sales. However, The ‘Grand Shopsy Mela’, being the biggest sale event of Shopsy, will further address the excitement as Bharat waits to shop in the upcoming festivals. For the first time, Shopsy will bring its entire gamut of sellers together while offering customers value-based deals across 150 million products and 150+ range of categories, including watches at ₹15, sarees at ₹25, kurtas at ₹40, t-shirts at ₹30 and many more.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President & Head – New Businesses, Flipkart, said, “We are delighted to bring forth the first edition of the Grand Shopsy Mela and transform the festive shopping experience for Indian consumers. With half of Shopsy’s consumers being new to e-commerce and over 65% of our overall consumer base belonging to tier 2 and beyond regions, we have ensured that this sale event has something for everyone. This is the first time on our platform that all sellers will come together with incredible offers and deals on our wide array of products across different categories to serve consumers’ shopping needs ahead of the festivities. We are confident that our consumers will be all smiles as they deck up for this festive season with steal deals on their favorite products.”

Shopsy recently completed a year since its launch and has crossed 100 million users this year, ahead of its target timeline of the end of 2023. The platform is driven by deep consumer insights, which allows it to offer quality products to customers at affordable prices, especially in tier 2+ markets. Over the last six months, Shopsy has recorded a 2.2X growth in the number of units sold while its overall customer base has also increased by 2.2X.

Shopsy aims to continue its endeavor to offer an expansive range of engaging products for customers at affordable prices while being a value-based and reliable platform. It has strived to deliver on its commitment to building a community that truly levels the playing field of commerce in the country. Since its launch in July 2021, Shopsy’s aim has been to make digital commerce accessible across India through a zero-commission marketplace. Today, Shopsy has over 2.5 lakh sellers on the platform who provide 150 million products for customers across India.