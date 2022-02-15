Walkaroo adds a new lease of life with a focus on educating and empowering young minds

Bengaluru 15th, February 2022 – With an aim to promote socio-economic upliftment, particularly in the lives of the underprivileged, the Walkaroo group of companies has done a variety of activities in the field of education, empowerment and up-gradation of infrastructure.

Shiksha Samunnathi, is one of Walkaroo Foundation’s schemes that focuses on delivering excellent education and employability through expanded training for underprivileged children and women. Walkaroo group of companies has recently provided smart classroom facilities for the Govt. U.P School, Kinaloor, Kozhikode, Kerala. It had also successfully completed the construction and handling of four classrooms complete with a new building and associated facilities of desks, benches etc. for Malumichampatti Higher Secondary School, Coimbatore, Tamilnadu.

Another school infrastructure project by the Walkaroo group at Nanjangud Govt. higher Secondary School, Mysore is in advanced stages of completion.

With an aim to provide quality education to underprivileged children, Walkaroo Foundation partners with Saranalayam, a non-profit organization authorized by the Tamil Nadu government, to fund the education of a few children sheltered by the NGO. The group has also provided extensive support to financially disadvantaged students pursuing professional courses like MBBS, BBA etc. by covering their educational expenditures.

