Walkaroo blends fashion and comfort with the New Knit Footwear collection

Mumbai 27th, July 2021: The popular Indian footwear brand, Walkaroo has launched a new range of knitted footwear collection this season. The collection offers open and closed footwear that are flexible, comfortable, and stylish. The breathable fabric can be worn on casual occasions and comes with attractive colours that can match with any stylish outfit.

The success of knitted fabric in footwear lies not only in its properties, but also in its ability to be constructed in a way that aids performance. These footwears weigh light, are extremely stretchable, washable, breathable and will fit almost like a second skin. Walkaroo’s shoes with knitted upper are available in wide variety of colours like Peach, Mint green, Sea green, Mint blue, Golden brown. The collection also offers easy slip-on ‘s, sandals and flats that provides plush cushioning and comfort making your feet feel cosy. This is available for all age groups from pre-teens to adults and is priced starting from Rs 250.

Mr. V Abdul Rasheed , Director, Walkaroo International said, “We have launched this collection with attractive designs and colours embracing latest fashion trends. Knitted footwear is generally imported in our country. But we have taken extra efforts in setting up inhouse capacity to produce knitted upper for footwear with indigenous designs and international quality. This Knitted range of footwear are flexible and durable and offers comfortable fit. This makes the product both easy to wear as an everyday shoe, yet very trendy.”

The new knitted shoes collection is available for purchase at all the retail footwear stores near you and on their website www.walkaroo.in. They are also available on Flipkart and Amazon.