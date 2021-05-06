Walkaroo Gets Restless; Launches E-Commerce Website for Indian Youth

New Delhi: The most popular Indian footwear brand for the youth, Walkaroo has enhanced the mobile-first e-commerce platform, www.walkaroo.in, as part of its digital transformation mission that aims to make the online and in-store shopping experience simpler, faster and more convenient for the youth. With this adaptive, responsive, e-commerce platform, the company is set to further establish a strong foundation to provide excellent omni customer service and unmatched online shopping experience. In addition to this, the platform also provides youth an opportunity to access their wide range of products that caters to entire family members.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. VKC Noushad, MD, Walkaroo International said, “With over 12 crore pairs sold in the last year and considering the fact that 65% of the retailer’s online traffic in India is via smart-phones, the launch of mobile-first e-commerce platform is a natural step towards our mission to provide multiple access points for customers. As Walkaroo business grows – especially being a preferred choice of footwear brand for the youth – Walkaroowill be focusing on bringing affordable products that the customers trust – both online and in-store.”

Commenting on the brand’s commitment towards customer experience, Mr. Rajesh Kurian, Director, Walkaroo International added, “Our investment in technology is accelerating the digital transformation efforts making the shopping experience easy and simple for the youngsters of our country. In these busy and challenging times, we know they (customers) want choice and convenience more than ever. With our focused digital innovations in the pipeline, we anticipate that Walkaroo as an Indian brand will further strengthen its leadership in country’s overall footwear segment.”

The www.walkaroo.in site, integrates content and ecommerce and is designed to enable customers to engage more effectively with it, wherever they live in India – metro to urban and rural parts of the country. In the near future, the website will bring in portfolioadditions to reflect customer preferences in each region.