Walkaroo Group gives a push to underprivileged community by donating shoes for skating to young kids

Mumbai 19th, January 2022 – U4iC International Pvt Ltd, one of the companies of Walkaroo Group, a leading fashion footwear manufacturer in India, has donated shoes for skating to underprivileged children in Trivandrum.

In association with an NGO based out of Trivandrum, Walkaroo Group donated skating shoes to the kids who hail from BPL families consisting of daily wagers, single mothers, and the local fishermen community.

x

This NGO facilitates free education for children and motivates them to study by providing them the opportunity to learn skating. The children who are very enthusiastic about skating were not able to afford the quality gear that was required for the activity. Upon reaching out to Walkaroo Group, the Group extended their support for the cause through one of their companies; U4iC International Pvt Ltd. Students of this NGO have participated in various national and state-level skateboarding competitions and have been winning accolades. Walkaroo Group which has Sports as one of its CSR focus areas is happy to support such efforts that promote sports.

Commenting on this initiative, VKC Noushad, Managing Director, Walkaroo Group of Companies, said,

“Having been in the footwear industry for nearly a decade, we have always made it a point to take upon ourselves our duty to contribute to and give back to the community. It concerns us to see children lacking access to basic necessities like footwear, gear, coach, etc. required for pursuing sports and we wanted to help find a solution. As people who work in the footwear industry, we are fortunate enough to be able to share some happiness with these lovely kids. This is one of the several initiatives we have planned to achieve our aim of serving the community.”

This move stems from the motive that Walkaroo Group is encouraging more and more kids to take up active sports as part of their daily routine. As everyone has been confined to their houses considering the widespread pandemic, Walkaroo’s campaign not only emphasizes the value of participating in and performing sports but also the importance of physical exercise in general. With this initiative, Walkaroo also intends to support such programs in the future, highlighting the significance of sports in general well-being.