Walkaroo International , felicitated for outstanding performance at the Export Excellence Awards 2017-21

Bengaluru, 26th April 2022: Walkaroo International Pvt Ltd was recognized for its achievements in export of Footwear at The Plastics Export Promotion Council’s Export Excellence Awards 2017-2021, sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department of Commerce, Government of India. Walkaroo International was awarded the “Exporter Award in Plastic Footwear and Components category” for two consecutive years 2019-20 & 2020-21.

Mr. V Abdul Rasheed, Director, Walkaroo International, received the awards from Mr. Alok Singh, Income Tax Commissioner, Mumbai in the august presence of Shri. Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Arvind Goenka, Chairman, Shri Hemant Minocha – Vice Chairman and other dignitaries of the Plastics Export Promotion Council.

Walkaroo International, one of the leading PU Footwear manufacturers in India, received the award for the excellent performance and consistent growth in Export of Footwear over the years. Today Walkaroo exports to countries of the GCC, SAARC and Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. V Abdul Rasheed, Director, Walkaroo International said,” We are delighted to receive the prestigious Export Awards for 2 consecutive years. The past two years have proven more challenging than ever with global disruptions in supply chain and record raw material price rise. Despite the challenges, Walkaroo has been able to grow at 25~30% yoy in Exports and are confident to grow at 30% in the coming years. This honor motivates our team to continue our efforts to establish WALKAROO as a Global Footwear brand in the years to come.”

The event was inaugurated by Shri. Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt of India, who also felicitated the winners.