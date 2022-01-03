Walkaroo Introduces Trendy Ballerina Shoes for Women

Mumbai, 03rd January 2022: Be it meet-ups with friends or weddings or any casual party, Ballerinas can level up the style quotient for every occasion. Accompanying the current fashion trends, Walkaroo launches Ballerina collection suiting diverse fashion, needed by the new age women. This style, which embodies casual, feminine apparel, has a unique place in every young lady’s closet, providing a much-needed fashion break from stilettos while still looking smart.

x

This pair of lightweight shoes made up of vibrant colored knitted fabric with durable PVC and PU Sole, priced between MRP 350 – 500 is available in a melange of different shades of vibrant color, designed specifically for women of all age groups to experience superior quality and finish. Walkaroo has created intricate and unique ballerinas to fit every personality and style, recreating the work of art. Whether you’re strolling city streets during the day or attending meetings, Walkaroo’s ballerina shoes provide exemplary comfort.

V Noushad, Managing director, Walkaroo International Pvt Ltd, said “Finding fashionable and comfortable footwear is a challenge in itself. We have designed this latest range of Ballerina Shoes with a blend of colors, style and comfort for our customers. The base is made of durable PVC or PU Soles which provide all-day comfort. Our design team has come up with vibrant and attractive colorways using knitted fabric that would match the taste of women across age groups. Knitted ballerina shoes are one of a kind and adds the much needed fashion and style quotient to this product range.”

With festivities coming up, make a statement with Walkaroo’s ballerinas available in a variety of vibrant colors and attractive styles which is up for grabs in your nearest retail outlet and also from the company’s webstore https://www.walkaroo.in/.

About Walkaroo:

Walkaroo, a homegrown brand, was launched in the year 2013 to provide the latest fashion in footwear for everyone. Walkaroo introduced sports sandals at Rs 499 and was a pioneer to set a trend of aspirational products at affordable ranges in the footwear segment. The brand grew its portfolio with more additions that included flip flops, sports shoes, half shoes, for gents and ladies. It has sub brands, Walkaroo oneders for kids, Walkaroo care+ with added cushioning, Walkaroo Toes & Togitoes for Formals etc to cater to consumers across age groups. The Brand is currently endorsed by Aamir Khan who has himself built a reputation for perfection. During the financial year 20-21 Walkaroo has exceeded a turnover of over Rs 1000 Crores. The brand has a pan India presence through over 500 dealers, it reaches out to customers through over 1 Lakh retail outlets. The brand also works towards sustainable initiatives, like, renewable energy, water recycling, afforestation in most of its manufacturing locations.