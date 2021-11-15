Walkaroo launches Trendy ‘All Day’ casual Shoes

Mumbai 15th November 2021: Casual shoes never lost its charm among the fashion enthusiasts. Youngsters today are more inclined to casual wear that can be worn to work than formals. Walkaroo’s new range of casual shoes offers the best Comfort, with style and design that are in vogue and comes in array of colours matching with the attire.

The wide range of casual shoes is designed with breathable upper, cushioned footbed and flexible sole for additional comfort for long time wear. The Casual Shoes from Walkaroo offers variety in design and comes with durability, comfort. The vibrant colours if offers gives, matching combination with casual wear, athleisure outfits and partywear.

This Season, Walkaroo has launched a range of Sports Shoes with Knitted Upper with Double density PU Sole. The new range of Knitted Sports shoes are available in array of colours & designs and are priced starting at 999/-

VKC Noushad, managing director, Walkaroo International Pvt. Ltd., says, “Casual shoes are the next fashion choice for youngsters today. We are very happy to curate this trendy casual footwear collection that are both stylish and affordable. We see a lot of interest from our customers towards sneakers. Lace-up sneakers, no-lace loafers and slip-on shoes that comes in different styles and colors to suit customer’s varied taste.”

Shop your favourite casual footwear at your nearby outlets and on our Webstore www.walkaroo.in.

About Walkaroo:

Walkaroo, a homegrown brand, was launched in the year 2013 to provide latest fashion in footwear for everyone. Walkaroo introduced sports sandals at Rs 499 and was pioneer to set a trend of aspirational products at affordable ranges in the footwear segment. The brand grew its portfolio with more additions that included flip flops, sports shoes, half shoes, for gents and ladies. It has sub brands, Walkaroo Oneders for kids, Walkaroo care+ with added cushioning, Walkaroo Toes & Togitoes for Formals etc to cater to consumers across age groups. The Brand is currently endorsed by Aamir Khan who has himself built a reputation for perfection.

During the financial year 20-21 Walkaroo has exceeded a turnover of over Rs 1000 Crores. The brand has a pan India presence through over 500 dealers, it reaches out to customers through over 1 Lakh retail outlets. The brand also works towards sustainable initiatives, like, renewable energy, water recycling, afforestation in most of its manufacturing locations.