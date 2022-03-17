Walkaroo MD, V Noushad Awarded “Business Person of the Year” by CII, SR

Bengaluru 17th, March 2022: Walkaroo International Pvt Ltd’s Managing Director, V Noushad, was awarded “Business Person of the Year” at the Business Entrepreneurship Awards 2022 organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern region. The award was presented to commemorate Walkaroo’s growth as India’s largest PU footwear manufacturer in less than ten years. Under With Noushad’s leadership, the company has also expanded beyond India into emerging markets such as the GCC, SAARC, and South-East Asian countries.

The 10th edition of the Business Entrepreneurship Awards 2022 was hosted in Chennai, and Mr. CK Ranganathan, Chairman CII Southern Region and CMD, Cavinkare presented the award in the presence of Mr. Hans Raj Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu & CMD, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) and Mr. Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group India.

On the occasion of receiving the award, V Noushad, MD, Walkaroo International said “This is a significant honor for us as an organization. I would like to attribute the success of Walkaroo to all our customers spread across the world. I dedicate this award to our dealers and Walkaroo Team who have been the pillars of support in building Walkaroo as India’s largest PU Footwear Manufacturer. I would like to appreciate this initiative by CII – Southern Region for recognizing Local Entrepreneurs and believe that this will inspire more success stories in the region in the coming years.”