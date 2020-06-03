Wanted to Strengthen Healthcare System Before Sending Migrant Workers Back, India Well Placed Against Covid-19, Says Amit Shah

As the BJP government completes the first year of its second-term after PM Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha Elections in 2019, Amit Shah, the Union home minister in an exclusive interview with News18 Network, spoke about the major decisions taken by the government in the last one year and the way forward, and he also shed light on the next stage of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic as the country moves towards ‘Unlock 1.0’ after over two months of lockdown.

On Modi government’s completion of one-year of its second term, Amit Shah said “the Modi 1.0 and Modi 2.0 are not different from each other. The government has opened 31 crore bank account under the Jan Dhan Yojana. Modi government has improved the standard of living of the people, who did not get any benefit in the past 60 years before PM Modi came into power. 31 crore deprived people got the benefit of Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) in their bank accounts. 50 Cr People Benefitted from Ayushman Bharat. 25 crore people were given houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, efforts are on to give the remaining 5 crore houses. The borders of the country were made stronger through surgical strikes, which proved our abilities to the world.”

Shah further added, “A lot of economic reforms have been introduced by the government, especially in Ease of Doing Business. The dream of one and a half times MSP came true for the poor farmers. The Modi government worked to give 10% reservation to poor upper castes and for the first time after Independence, it gave constitutional rights to the backward class.”

On abrogation of Ar 370, Shah said, “The people of the country have been demanding the abolition of Article 370 for a long time and the Modi government ensured it, so that Kashmir would have direct connection with the country.” Home Minister Amit Shah further added “the Modi government also brought Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in action so that people can be given shelter in India from the harassment they face.”

Talking about Modi Govt’s fight against Covid-19, he said, “Our biggest achievement is the successful fight against Covid-19. Apart from only the government, for the first time 130 crore people are fighting this pandemic. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is a better position in comparison to the rest of the world in fight against coronavirus. Till now, 12.6 per lakh people in the country have been affected by Covid19, which is far better than US, Brazil and other countries. India’s recovery rate in is above 42%, according to the latest data.”

In response to the ongoing migrant crisis in the country, Amit Shah said, “had migrant labourers been sent to the respective states before the lockdown, it would have posed a huge problem on the state governments as they did not have sufficient testing/quarantine facilities at that time.”