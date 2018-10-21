Ward Wizard Solutions launch Joy E-Bikes along with Franchise India

Ward Wizard Solutions join hands with Franchise India – Asia’s largest integrated franchise solution company for its brand expansion. Ward Wizard Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, a technology and health-oriented company is currently in the space of electric bikes and are promoting the new innovative, eco-friendly mode of transport in India. They are launching their electric bikes under the brand name “Joy e-bikes” at Franchise India Show 2018.

“The market for e-bike is very niche and yet to be penetrated via franchising business opportunities. Our Joy e-bikes are ARAI certified electric bicycles that enable good for health conscious people. We feel that the consumers now are shifting towards a healthy lifestyle becoming more conscious and aware. Cycling being swiftly adopted as a means to stay fit and as a popular recreational activity, awareness about the e-transport compared to regular cycles has to be created. We are happy to associate with Franchise India for expanding our brand store looking at the legacy of remarkable service support system they have along with great teamwork;” said Yatin Gupte, Founder & CEO, Ward Wizard Solutions

The company’s upfront project is for charging stations for electric vehicles and settlement of its support system.

“We are delighted to associate with Ward Wizard Solutions for their Joy e-Bikes. Electric bicycles are slowly coming back. Due to the rising concerns regarding environmental pollution, many governments across the world have implemented several regulations and policies to reduce vehicle emission during the last few years. According to statistics from ‘Make in India’, India is the seventh largest producer of automobiles in the world. India electric two-wheeler market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 23%, during FY2018–FY2023. The market for Electric Bicycles lies primarily in the urban areas where we see more affordability and awareness for electric vehicles. Together, we plan to open 15 stores by FY 2019-20 involving an investment of about INR 10 cr. We will cater sustainable and profitable growth by creating long-term value for our customers, our shareholders, our people and our business partners,” said Gaurav Marya, Chairman, Franchise India.

The company plans to focus on expanding sales and distribution channel for Joy e-bike and is working on for alignment of the PBS system across smart cities in India.