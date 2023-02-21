Wardwizard Foods and Beverages expands global footprint, announces participation in Gulfood Expo 2023, Dubai World Trade Centre

Mumbai, February 21, 2023: Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd. (BSE Code: 539132), one of India’s leading food manufacturers, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming GulfoodExpo 2023 for the first time. This milestone event marks another chapter in WWFnB’s journey, as the company continues to craft delicious products of superior quality and serve the Indian market. Promising to make a similar impact in the Gulf region, the company will be launching its exports in the next financial year.

The Gulfood Expo connects industry experts and communities from more than 120 countries. It provides a platform to businesses to further increase their value whilst leveraging face-to-face interactions to build connections with leading industry players. As the F&B industry is a critical contributor in any economy, the Expo unveils digital adoption and breakthrough innovations as key components that can help a company grow further.

The Gulfood Expo will be held in Dubai on February 20-24, 2023, and is one of the world’s premier food expos. WWFnB will showcase the latest product offerings of its two flagship brands, i.e., QuikShef which deals in Ready-To-Eat (RTE) and frozen products and Snack Buddy which specializes in manufacturing beverages and condiments. With a combined experience of over 15 years, the company’s top management, including the COO and three Presidents, will attend the Expo to represent the brand, amongst their team of experts. They will be discussing the current trends and answer questions related to the products they offer. The stand number is HP-E25, located in Hall Al of the Expo where one can visit to experience the delicious range of the company’s products.

Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd.’s foray into the Dubai market will give them the opportunity to showcase their extensive range of products with their owned brands- QuikShef and Snack Buddy. With this participation, the company is eager to explore new distribution networks and gain greater visibility in the overseas market.

Speaking on the development Ms. SheetalBhalerao, Chairperson and MD, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd. said, “We are delighted to participate in the Gulfood Expo to explore opportunities in the overseas market. This is an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our range of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) products, beverages and condiments to an international audience. Our high-quality RTE products bring the authentic taste of Indian cuisine to the Dubai market. Owing to the historic and cultural ties between Dubai and India, we believe our products are the right fit for the fast-paced Dubai market. More than a million of the population in Dubai is the young working population. Living an apace lifestyle, our RTE products offer the warmth of authentic, homemade-like food with multi-dimensional and wavering flavours in just three convenient steps. We aim to bring Indian cuisine to your doorstep with our wide range of products. With this expansion, we are looking forward to exploring new distribution networks and increasing our visibility in the world markets. Our mission is to provide our customers with high-quality products they can trust and rely on, and this expo will help us achieve that goal. With this step, we look forward to catering to newer international markets in the near future and initiate our international operations &exports from the next Financial Year.”

Through this exciting venture, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd. aims to bring its customer-centric products to a wider audience and strengthen its presence in the global market. With the opportunity, the company looks forward to gaining the trust of customers around the world and becoming a leader in the food industry.

Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd. is confident that its product, which has delivered excellence in taste, quality, and convenience, and made its mark in the Indian market, will be warmly welcomed in the Dubai market. The customers will be able to enjoy a unique and delightful food experience that will be sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate.