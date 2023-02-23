Wardwizard Foods and Beverages expands to Southern India, announces participation in Chennai Food & Beverage Expo 2023

Mumbai, February 23, 2023: Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd (BSE Code: 539132), one of India’s leading food manufacturers, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Chennai Food and Beverage Expo 2023. Taking its mission to expand its presence across India one step further, WWFnB is bringing its entire range of high-quality products to the South Indian market. With a successful track record of establishing itself in various major markets in India, WWFnB is confident of achieving similar success in Chennai.

Chennai Food and Beverage Expo 2023 is an unparalleled event that brings together food manufacturers, producers, distributors, and traders on a single platform. It’s an opportunity to network, gain valuable insights, and experience the latest in technological advancements that are revolutionizing the F&B sector. From production and processing to distribution and sales, this Expo showcases the industry’s ongoing shift towards superior product quality and greater efficiency.

With an average footfall of 50K-1 Lakh each day, it is India’s most prominent exhibition in the industry and this year, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited will be exhibiting its extensive range of Ready-To-Eat (RTE) products, beverages, and condiments at the event. The WWFnB team will be present at the Expo to demonstrate its products and address queries about its technologies, manufacturing processes, sales, and distribution partnerships.

With its participation in Expo, the company confirms its entry into the Southern market with its popular brands- QuikShef, which deals in frozen foods and the Ready to Eat (RTE) range of products, and Snack Buddy, dealing in condiments and beverages. At the initial stage, the company is looking forward to creating distribution networks to gain a strong presence and grow its reach. With the new market, the company is committed to providing its customers with quality products and excellent customer service. The event is sponsored by Paytm and is supported by an array of industry-leading participants. The Expo will offer the experience of the best in innovation and collaboration from some of the most well-known brands in the business.

Commenting on the development, Ms. SheetalBhalerao, Chairperson and MD, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd said, “We are delighted to take part in the Chennai Food and Beverage Expo 2023 and introduce our products to the South Indian market. With its unique culture and flavor, this region of India is a highly important market for us. Our extensive range of Ready to Eat (RTE) products, beverages and condiments will bring the best taste of different parts of India to the people of Southern India. With the highest employment rate in the country, this region has a large working population. Our products offer convenience, comfort, and a home-cooked-like meal in just three easy steps, perfect for people with busy lives. Participating in this Expo is a huge milestone in our journey to expand our network and increase our visibility in the Indian market. We guarantee our consumers will get the highest quality products with amazing flavors, all manufactured in hygienic conditions.”

Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd is excited to be a part of this ground-breaking opportunity that will enable them to expand its presence in India, gain a stronger foothold in the food industry, and solidify its position as a leader.