Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited announces its participation in AAHAR 2023

New Delhi, Mumbai, March 2023: Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited, one of India’s leading food manufacturers, is thrilled to be part of AAHAR 2023 – the 37th edition of the international food and hospitality fair. Starting today, March 14, until March 18, 2023, the event will be held at PragatiMaidan in New Delhi.

AAHAR is Asia’s leading B2B event, organized by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). Since its inception, the show has grown exponentially and today it’s considered a renowned platform for global vendors and sourcing professionals.

At the event, WWFnB will be showcasing its wide range of fine-quality food products. From QuikShef Ready-To-Eat (RTE) meals, and frozen items to Snack Buddy condiments and beverages. The company is committed to delivering quality products and maintaining high standards of excellence.

WWFnB is set to make its entry into new markets with its extensive range of Ready-To-Eat (RTE) products, frozen items, and condiments. It plans to capitalize on new opportunities by effectively penetrating markets across the globe with its range of products.

WWFnB is confident that this event will provide them with an excellent platform to showcase its products and services to buyers, vendors, and other professionals in the food and hospitality industry. The company is eager to connect with new customers and explore business opportunities with them.

Sharing company plan on participation Ms. SheetalBhalerao, Chairperson and MD of Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd. said, ‘We are confident that our presence in this premier event will boost our global presence and give us valuable insight into the current trends in the F&B industry. We also aim to connect with distributors from all parts of the world and meet with prospective business partners for potential collaborations. By taking part in this event, we are looking forward to forming meaningful partnerships with companies that share our commitment to quality and innovation.’