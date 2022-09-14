– WardWizard Innovations and Mobility to set up Global Research and Development Headquarter in Singapore

Vadodara, September 14, 2022: WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, one of the leading manufacturers of electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy e-bike’, plans to set up its first Global R&D headquarters in Singapore. The company will establish the Centre and Global sales office under its wholly owned subsidiary Ward wizard Global Pte Ltd, in Singapore. The company has taken this decision keeping into consideration the continuous rise in demand for electric mobility and the need to develop products holistically for enhanced safety.

The state-of-art facility will holistically focus on research and development of two, three, and four-wheelers along with the development of technologically advanced EV products. The company will further expand its scope of research on cell chemistry, Pack Assembly, Battery Management Systems, Motors, and other EV components. It will also put emphasis on enhancing safety measures and developing new battery standards together with leading certification agencies for enhanced safety.

Sharing the company’s vision on the development of the Global R&D Headquarter, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “The mobility sector is evolving at a rapid pace globally due to increased emphasis on sustainability. Electrification of the sector will pave the way for creating a safe and secure future for the present and future generations. At WardWizard, we are truly committed to facilitating the transformation of the sector to electric mode while providing the best products to consumers. Our Singapore-based new R&D center will play a vital role in the evolution of the sector with its unparalleled research and innovation ability. With the best team and unflinching commitment, we are heading towards building a healthier future for the society.”

Singapore-based Sunkonnect will be the technical knowledge partner at the center. The Centre of Excellence will be headed by Mr. Lakshman Gurazada as the Director of Operations. Moreover, under his guidance, the company will employ a talent pool of more than 30 scientists and engineers across the globe to design and develop global standards products in the EV sector. It will further expand its scope for research and development of new models.

The R&D headquarter will also work towards understanding the requirements of the local market in Southeast Asia and developing the products according to the last mile delivery operators. The company will also collaborate with leading global research institutions and companies in battery technology across Southeast Asia.