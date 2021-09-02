WardWizard Innovations & Mobility achieves highest ever monthly sales in August 2021

Vadodara: Continuing with its strong sales performance, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd (BSE Code: 538970) – one of the leading manufacturers of electric two-wheelers brand ‘Joy e-bike’ registered highest ever monthly sales in August 2021.

Led by the demand for its popular product portfolio, the company sold 2001 units of electric scooters and motorcycles in the month, registering a growth of 435% over the corresponding month of the previous year (August 2020), when the company had sold 374 units.

The company has further observed a strong rebound of sales with a growth of 112% as compared to last month (July 2021) where the sales stood at 945 units.

Noteworthy, the company has also received the highest ever booking order of more than 4500 units, backed by the demand for low-speed electric two-wheelers.

Commenting on the highest ever monthly sales, Mr Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “Our primary focus for the current financial year is to strengthen our market presence in every part of the country as we are witnessing good growth in demand for our entire product portfolio. Further, the inquiries have increased significantly and, we have received high booking orders across our dealerships especially in markets like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. As electric two-wheelers are becoming the most preferred choice of the customers, we are expecting the highest ever growth in the coming festive season.”