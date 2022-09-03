WardWizard sells 1,729 units of Joy e-bike in August 2022

Mumbai, September 2022: WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, the first BSE-listed electric two-wheeler manufacturer, and the makers of the country’s leading electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy e-bike,’ sold 1,729 units in August 2022. It should be noted that the company sold 2,001 electric two-wheelers in August of last year (2021).

The company sold 12,454 electric two-wheelers from April-August 2022. This records a 158% growth over the same period (April-August 2021) of the previous fiscal year when the company sold 4,835 units of electric two-wheelers.