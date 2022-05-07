WardWizard showcases its entire range of Electric Two Wheelers at EV Expo Bangalore 2022

Bengaluru, May 2022: After receiving an overwhelming response in Kolkata, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd. (BSE Code: 538970) – one of the leading manufacturer of electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy e-bike’ showcased its entire range of marque electric two-wheelers at the EV Expo Bangalore 2022

The home-grown EV OEM is known for its high and low-speed two-wheeler models like Gen Next, Glob, Wolf, E-Monster, which are popular amongst the riders. Being at the forefront of EV revolution in India, Joy-e-bike also showcased its electric three-wheeler that is scheduled to be launched in the second quarter of the current financial year.

Commenting on the EV Expo, Mrs Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “Karnataka is an important market for us, and we are observing steady growth here. We are further grateful to the Government of Karnataka and the organizers for organizing this expo in strengthening the adoption of EVs in the state. We aim to further adopt new technologies and provide integrated e-mobility solutions to our consumers and the connected generation. At present, we have more than 10 touchpoints in Karnataka market and with growing demand for our products, we aim to further increase them in the current fiscal.”

The visitors can experience the power of WardWizard technology and world-class leading electric two-wheelers from the EV brand at BIEC, Bangalore, pavilion no 8, 22, 24 and 32.