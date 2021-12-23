Warm-up your home and add a holiday cheer with OBEETEE

‘This the season for all things merry and bright. The air is filled with soothing carols, love, light, and that winter chill that comes with the holiday season. What truly completes the festive feels, however, is the magic within our homes. This holiday season, let OBEETEE carpets add life to your celebrations.

Crafted from premium and luxurious raw materials, Obeetee’s wide range of carpets ensure an incredibly soft feeling underfoot and liven up a space like no other. Style your home & office with OBEETEE’s exquisite collection of designer handmade carpets this holiday season and spread joy to your loved ones by gifting them one of OBEETEE’s beautiful creations.

One contemporary option is the Aster Rug from the Luxe Collection. Hand-knotted with the finest Afghan wool, these rugs create an ambience of luxury and comfort with cutting-edge design. This is a striking red rug perfect for the holiday colour scheme. Another contemporary option is the Megan Rug from the Moraccan Dhurrie Collection. A collection based on patterns used by the Shoowa tribes in Africa, the variegated wool kilims reflect the beauty of the 19th and 20th-century Moroccan weaving style, creating a robust high-low texture. You could also opt for the Eolith Rug from the Textura Collection, which sparkles with vibrant colours with a gabbeh dyeing technique like none other. Inspired by the elements and textures of the natural world, textura is perfect for those with younger, modern aesthetics.

For a more traditional option, there is the Innes Rug from the Marakesha Collection. Hand-knotted in an ivory and black colour palette, this is perfect for friends who rock a neutral aesthetic. To step it up a notch, the Fenari A Rug from the Mehrab Collection comes in a beautiful blue hue. This collection adorns the floor with elegance and sophistication. The woven hand-spun wool creates an exceptional texture and lustre, which imparts a timeless appeal to this range.

OBEETEE carpets are not only extraordinary in innumerable ways, but are also meaningful and full of life. These make for the most unique and heartwarming gifts and are set to be remembered by your loved ones for years to come. Add life to your homes and theirs, today.

Availability-

Delhi Address- 145, Sultanpur, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, South West Delhi and

Mumbai Address – Danarm House, Haji Moosa Patrawala Estate, 20, Dr Elijah Moses Rd, opposite VFS Office, Mahalaxmi West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400011