Wat-a-Burger plans aggressive expansion in South India

Wat-a-Burger, the chain of dynamic burger joints in India, is planning to accelerate its expansion in South Indian regions including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The brand has gradually recovered from the pandemic affect over the period and opened 12 new stores. Further, in order to get back in the full-swing, the burger chain has accelerated its expansion plans.

The brand currently has 60+ outlets across the country. As per its recently announced targets, it aims at reaching a mark of 100 outlets by the end of the fiscal year. In order to achieve the same, given the current pandemic scenario, it will be focusing more on spreading its wings in the southern part of the country. Wat-a-Burger already has outlets across- 16 cities and 9 states in India with a presence in all the major locations including – Delhi, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat, Panchkula, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Faridabad, Ranchi, Jhansi, Srinagar, etc. Shifting its focus to the southern part of the country, it will begin its expansion in Southern India, launching the first outlet in HiLITE Mall, Kozhikode, Kerala.

“We have been sustaining the challenging times due to considerable preference on the digital foodtech platform. However, as things are getting better, we have decided to re-initiate the plans for physical outlet launches. We have gone aggressive with the franchise allotments in South India where the condition is better. Once the situation improves in Maharashtra, we will look at widening our footprints there too,” said Mr. Farman Being- CO-Founder and CEO, Wat-a-Burger.

In comparison to the pre covid per-day order registration tally, the brand has recovered to almost 75 % already. The brand has remained more focused on penetrating tier 2 cities through its franchise model. It aspires to follow the same in South India as well, in the long term.