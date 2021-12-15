Wat-a-Burger to launch 10 new Flagship Dine-in outlets by the end of calendar year 2021

15th December 2021, New Delhi: Wat-a-Burger, the dynamic burger chain has announced expanding its presence with the launch of 10 new Flagship Dine-in outlets across 8 cities by the end of the calendar year 2021.

The brand plans to expand its presence in the tier 2 cities in India with the new aggressive expansion plan in Lucknow, Pune, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Jamshedpur, and Mumbai. Wat-a-Burger already has significant presence across-26 cities and 9 states in India. The brand currently has 60+ outlets across the country. As per its recently announced targets, it aims to reach a mark of 100 outlets by the end of the fiscal year.

The brand has been rigorously expanding its presence and product offerings to reach a wider customer base. It recently launched the cheapest burger at Rs 29 only. The FnB startup burger chain is known for manufacturing its own buns to keep quality control. Wat-a-burger provides the option to choose from more than 75+ food items & 10+ categories in the menu.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to make slight changes in the initial expansion plans in terms of locations and their timeline. However, things seem to be very much back on track now. We are going aggressive in all directions to mark our presence. The idea of tapping tier 2 markets has been one of the best strategies and has worked in our favour. Therefore, the majority of the new outlets will be opened in tier 2 markets only. We expect a tremendous response in these cities,” said Mr. Farman Being- CO-Founder and CEO, Wat-a-Burger.

The brand believes to have recovered to almost 80 percent in terms of traction in comparison to covid times. The brand has witnessed 15% growth in the last 6 months. It also plans to achieve the revenue target of 40cr by the end of the fiscal year.

About the brand

Wat-a-Burger, established in 2016 in Noida is the biggest homegrown burger chain in India. In the beginning, the co-founder had just ideas, and inspired by them, they decided to take fresh, delicious, and affordable burgers to people. ‘High Quality’, ‘Exquisite’ and ‘Affordability’ work hand in hand at Wat-a-Burger. Being a bootstrapped brand the decision-making power rest with the founder which has brought the brand so far. The brand strongly believes that the match of taste and quality with the price is decidedly attractive and is the true USP.