Watcho brings its viewers a new age thriller series ‘Mystery DAD’

New Delhi, 28th May 2021: Watcho, Dish TV India’s OTT platform is all set to premiere a new thriller mystery show ‘Mystery Dad’. This is in continuation of a string of engrossing content releases on Watcho, which have received positive feedback amongst its user base. The new Watcho original will stream from May 28th and is centered around the fallout of ‘accidental’ pregnancy and the associated perplexity that the young protagonist finds herself in.

Directed by Vikram Munjal, ‘Mystery Dad’ revolves around a young girl ‘Ria’, who is bold, confident, and discovers that she is pregnant. Apart from dealing with this new twist in her life, the quandary is that the protagonist is not sure who the potential father is amongst the four personalities whom she encountered at a recent party. The series further explores her wild and crazy hunt for her baby’s father along with her sister. The writer Nihal Gupt has encapsulated engaging elements in each episode with intense emotion and drama, which will leave the audience on the edge of their seats before ultimately revealing the truth. The drama-filled series features a multi-talented star cast like Saadhika Syal, Priyanka Karunakaran, and Aman Maheshwari.

Commenting on the launch of exhilarating new series on Watcho, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV and Watcho, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “Consumers growing interest in OTT platforms motivates us to experiment with engaging storytelling and clutter-breaking narratives. We are excited to announce the launch of this youth-oriented new series on Watcho. The show has a unique concept, and we are certain that the audiences are in for an emotional and engrossing experience. As the platform continues to thrive, we want to continue to cater to our audience by building a robust slate of differentiated stories that address the different aspects of our viewers life.”

Bringing in a unique assortment of snackable content cutting across all genres, Watcho offers many original shows including web series like Sarhad, JaalSaazi, Titli-Current Maarti Hai, It’s my pleasure, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis, Ardhsatya, Mortuary, Chhoriyan, Rakhta Chandana and original influencer shows like Look I Can Cook, Bikhare hain Alfaaz, etc. to name a few. Available across screens (Android & iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, D2H Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick) and at www.watcho.com, Watcho presently provides over 35 plus original shows in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu regional languages.