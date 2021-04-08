WATCHO Continues to grow stronger Surpasses 25 million subscribers milestone

New Delhi, 08th April 21: Building on the vision to provide snackable and on-the-go entertainment to its customers, Watcho, Dish TV India’s OTT platform today announced that it has surpassed 25 million subscribers. Since its launch, Watcho has become a one-stop destination for new-age entertainment and has been witnessing consistent growth with its unique short-format content.

Focused on this task of delivering snackable content, Watcho has brought a unique assortment of delectable content such as Sarhad, The Jail Plan, Jaalsaazi, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis and Ardhsatya. The platform boasts of 50 original web-shows, 115 Live TV channels and 800+ hours of engaging content across diverse genres. Furthermore, with the launch of original shows across different languages like Hindi, Kannada and Telugu and original influencer shows such as Look I Can Cook, Bikharehain Alfaaz, etc., viewers across the country and across segments can enjoy their favorite content.

Commenting on the achievement of the new milestone, Mr. Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “We are elated to achieve this 25 million milestone and are proud of having created a strong resonance with our viewers in such a short span of time. At Dish TV India, it has always been our endeavor to meet the entertainment needs of all our subscribers all the time. Watcho, is a step in this direction that delivers a seamless streaming entertainment experience to our subscribers through its advanced technology and diverse content. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our subscribers for loving our platform and congratulate our young watcho team for having created this bond with them.”

Sharing the optimism Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India Ltd, added, “Watcho has been growing consistently since its launch. What sets us apart is the fact that Watcho has always aimed at delivering a versatile content portfolio to its subscribers. We are confident that our subscribers are in for a thrilling ride as we continue to introduce interesting snackable content and an integrated content viewing experience across screens.”

Watcho not only has this unique content on its platform but also provides several engagement properties. Watcho has recently launched WatchoAurJeeto to give users an opportunity to engage with the platform daily. It has also launched Watcho Swag that lets users showcase their talent on this novel platform. Watcho is available across screens (Android & iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, D2H Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick), and also on www.watcho.com.