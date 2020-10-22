Watcho launches interactive Quiz contest ‘Watcho Aur Jeeto’ for its subscribers

Committed to delivering an innovative and engaging content experience to its users, Watcho, Dish TV India’s OTT platform has announced the launch of ‘Watcho Aur Jeeto‘- an engaging quiz contest. The contest will be running daily with additional bonanza offers on weekends. Each quiz will have a specific set of questions that will be shared on the platform as well as telecast on Dish TV and D2H platforms, throughout the day at periodic intervals. Users can participate by logging in on the Watcho App or on the website watcho.com and submitting responses.

Watcho content is already a big draw for its subscribers and this contest will enable Watcho to connect and engage with its subscribers in a new way. The trivia quiz will be based on different subjects like trending topics, entertainment, lifestyle, and popular shows on Watcho. Three winners will be announced every day through a leader board on the app. The names of winners of the quiz will be recognized through social media posts and on Watcho channel on DishTV and D2H platforms.

Commenting on the contest, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & Watcho, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “Watcho as a platform goes beyond passive content consumption and tries to engage its users on many levels. It enables them to create their content, helps them to showcase their talent, and even gratifies users for active participation.

Watcho has always aimed at delivering a versatile content portfolio to its subscribers. This vision of delivering the best in class content service has enabled Watcho to grow significantly and make a mark in the mind of its subscribers. With the launch of ‘Watcho Aur Jeeto’, on the platform, we will be offering them an engaging tool and a new reason to adopt the platform which will not only entertain them but also give them an opportunity to win exciting rewards on an everyday basis.”

Building on its vision to provide unparalleled viewing content to its customers, the platform has also recently launched its user-generated content offering “Watcho Swag”. Bringing in a unique assortment of snackable content cutting across all genres, Watcho offers many original shows including web series like Its my pleasure, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis, Ardhsatya, Mortuary, Chhoriyan, Rakhta Chandana, and original influencer shows like Look I Can Cook, Bikhare hain Alfaaz, etc. to name a few.