WATCHO registers massive growth, celebrates 15 million users

New Delhi: Dish TV India Limited, India’s leading DTH Company, today announced that its OTT platform WATCHO has recently surpassed 15 million users. Carving its own identity, ‘Watcho’ has been catering to the young millennials with its original and engaging content and has achieved the milestone within a very short period. Focused on short format content apt for digital consumption, Watcho has emerged as a fresh new platform for the viewers.

Available across screens (Android & iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, d2h Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick), and at www.watcho.com. Watcho provides over 35+ original shows in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu language. It is a unique platform that not only enables consumption of content but also Live TV for DishTV and D2H subscribers. Additionally, the platform has recently launched its user-generated content offering “Watcho Swag” which provides a unique platform for content creation, learning, and showcasing talent.

Commenting on this Landmark Mr. Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “We are delighted to announce that Dish TV India’s OTT platform Watcho has crossed yet another milestone of 15-million user base. Watcho’s growth has been incredible, and it took us just over one year to break the 15 million mark from 1 million-plus user in January 2020. Our goal has always been to offer unique content, and this milestone shows our hard work has paid off. I am proud of the entire Watcho team for this incredible accomplishment and thankful to our customers for choosing us.”

Sharing the optimism Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV& WATCHO, Dish TV India Ltd, added, “We are thrilled to receive such an overwhelming response for our OTT platform Watcho and reaching 15 million users in such a short time is a great achievement for us. We believe that our focused strategy of offering short-format video content has worked in our favour and has led to rapid growth. The increased content consumption on our platform is a testimony to the faith of millions of customers in our offerings. This landmark motivates us to continue creating and offering such entertainment options across genres to meet the evolving demands of our diverse customers.”

Bringing in a unique assortment of snackable content cutting across all genres, Watcho offers many original shows including web series like Sarhad, The jail plan, JaalSaazi, Titli-Current Maarti Hai, It’s my pleasure, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis, Ardhsatya, Mortuary, Chhoriyan, RakhtaChandana, and original influencer shows like Look I Can Cook, BikharehainAlfaaz, etc. to name a few.