Waterscience is on a mission to make bathing fun for kids with their new kiddo showers

National, 18th February 2022 : To make the bathing experience healthy and fun, Waterscience has launched India’s first Kiddo hand shower filters for kids. Eliminating parents’ concerns about the harmful impact of hard water on children, these filters provide safety against the harsh irritants to protect them from skin and hair problems. The unique 4-layer filtering system fights chlorine and hard water salts to give cleaner and healthier water. Additionally, it also makes harmful chemicals inert, which get washed away without causing buildup or clogging pores.

“The hard water flowing out of the faucets of urban bathroom contains chlorine, hard minerals, and other contaminants that damage the tender skin and hair of children. As the younger ones have delicate skin, they are more prone to rashes, clogged pores, and itching sensations and can develop conditions such as eczema. Hard water also prevents hair and skincare products from working efficiently. The filter uses patented KDF technology from KDF fluid treatment Inc, USA, to remove 90% chlorine in the water. By the combination of zeolites and hardness-sequestering media, the hard water is neutralized and washed, and does not react with child’s skin.” Said Pavithra Rao – Co-Founder – Waterscience x

In addition, the Kiddo shower filters make the bathing experience for kids more fun and enjoyable. These simple, effective filters come with fun animal designs and help in relieving stress. They are designed while keeping a child’s safety and well-being in mind. More than just a fun addition to the bathroom, they help to make a child’s bath safe and healthy with innumerable benefits such as:

Prevent atopic dermatitis: Atopic dermatitis is a common skin condition in children caused due to hard water, and using good quality water can help in its prevention and treatment.

Increase efficacy of baby care products: Removes soap scum which is caused due to the hard water salts in water.

x

Prevents bacteria growth: Bacteria can aggregate on the shower head as it remains stagnant which can cause skin rashes, boils acne etc. These bacteria can be harmful especially for children when inhaled. The filters have an in-built layer of nano-silver carbon which is antibacterial.

Fun experience: The hand shower is shaped like fun animal characters which can turn the whole bathing and showering experience into an enjoyable one for children. These are available in 3 colors and shapes.

Dual filtration: Removes sediments along with hard water & chlorine to ensure super clean, healthy water for the kids.

x

Kiddo shower filters are available on Amazon and waterscience.in