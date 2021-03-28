Waterways Tourism Private Limited, affiliated with Indo-American Hotelier, Padma Bhushan Shri Sant Singh Chatwal’s Dream Hotel Group launches Cordelia Cruises in India

Travel Industry to get a major boost as India gets its own premium cruise liner

As India successfully launches the world’s largest vaccination drive; the travel industry gets ready for a major rebound this summer. After a year-long hiatus, the Indian travel industry which was one of the hardest-hit sectors due to the pandemic is preparing for a big comeback as it takes the ‘Blue Route’. Cordelia Cruises by Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Limited, a Dream Hotel Group venture will begin its cruise operations in India from May 2021. Cordelia Cruises will be India’s premium cruise liner cruising along the west and east coast of India to domestic destinations like Goa, Diu, and Lakshadweep and international destinations like Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee, Jaffna, and the Maldives. Cordelia Cruises Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Limited has forayed into the Indian cruise industry under the maiden brand, Cordelia Cruises, and is affiliated with the Dream Hotel Group which is a hotel and brand management company with more than 30 years of experience in managing properties around the world.

Asserting his belief in the potential of the Indian cruise market, Founder and Chairman of the Dream Hotel Group, Padma Bhushan Shri Sant Singh Chatwal states, “Success through innovation has been the foundation for all our brands over the last three decades. We have seen the growth and evolution of cruise tourism around the world. With 7500 km of coastline and recent initiatives by the Indian government for coastal development, India is ready for cruising. There’s tremendous potential in the cruise market and we are confident that Cordelia Cruises will lead this new era of travel through experience and innovation. Incredible India will soon be an Incredible cruise destination as well for travelers around the world.”

The Group plans to invest approx. USD 300 million in the next 3 to 5 years for the development of the cruise sector in India. A cruise liner by Indians for Indians: global vision, local thinking. “Until 2021, Indians were traveling to destinations like Europe and South-East Asia toexperience cruise holidays. Echoing honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji’s ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ ideology, we are extremely delighted to launch Cordelia Cruises – A cruise liner by Indians for Indians. It’s time to lead by example and tell the world India is ready for a post- pandemic comeback with its very own cruise brand,” believes Jurgen Bailom, CEO & President for Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Limited. Imperative to mention and to manifest the “Lead by Example” ideology Waterways Leisure has already signed an MOU with the Mumbai Port Trust during the launch of Maritime India Summit 2021 with the intention to cooperate, develop and promote the cruise industry in India. Jurgen Bailom who has more than 30 years of experience in the global cruise industry is confident about the growth of cruise tourism in India and its potential to create 2 million job opportunities by 2022. The brand has plans to add more cruises in the coming years and cover maximum routes on the east and west coast of India.

Sales and Marketing Director for the brand Vijay Kesavan believes, “Investing in a potential sector like cruising is the need of the hour. Experiential holidays will be the highlight of the travel rebound trend. Less than half a million people have experienced cruising in India. The opportunity is unquestionable. Opening the cruise market in India will increase cruise tourists from 1.8 lakhs to 40 lakhs by 2022. We’re a step closer to creating history! World class and tailor-made amenities With facilities and services on board at par with international holiday standards, Cordelia Cruises has launched 2, 3, 4, 5 & 7-night itineraries from May 2021. Whether it is accommodation, on board dining or entertainment, guests are sure to be spoilt for choice. The amenities include luxurious, state-of-the-art suites, private balcony cabins, ocean views and plush interiors. When it comes to dining, it is key to note that the fare is specially curated to suit the needs of Indians and the Indian palate. There are innumerable options including a mélange of global, local and hyper local flavors. It is key to note that the food can be customized to suit special preferences whether for Jains or for individuals with special needs. All in all, it brings to the fore a whole new cruising experience with excellent hospitality and service quite like none other.

ABOUT WATERWAYS TOURISM PRIVATE LIMITED

Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Limited (WLTPL) is the pioneer of delivering luxury cruise holidays for Indians in India. A multi-destination cruise liner, WLTPL will bring the international cruising experience to India through excellence in service and niche itineraries. India’s best entertainment shows, exquisite cuisines, a world-class casino, and unmatched hospitality have been curated for Indian and international travelers. WLTPL will be operating Cordelia Cruises in India.