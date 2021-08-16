Wave Industries teams up with the U.P Government to set up oxygen plants in remote regions

Amroha: Wave Industries Private Limited, a subsidiary of India’s leading business conglomerate, the Wave Group, continues to provide medical relief to the weaker sections and remote areas of Uttar Pradesh in close collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Government. The organization purchased a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical-Grade Oxygen Plant with the capacity of 3,000 litres per minute and installed it at the Community Health Centre (CHC) of ‘Joya’ in district Amroha at the cost of 50 lakhs. It is the first oxygen plant in the region that will directly benefit approximately 30,000 of the local population. It shall take away dependency from the oxygen plant that lies more than six kilometers away in the district headquarter of Amroha. CHC Joya with 35 beds is now self-equipped to handle oxygen-related health emergencies. MLA Naugawan Sadat (Amroha UP) Smt. Sangeeta Chauhan inaugurated the plant on Monday, on the death anniversary of her husband, former cricketer Chetan Chauhan, applauding the commitment of the Wave Group towards social causes. Other dignitaries like D.M. Shri Balkrishna Tripathi, BJP Zila Adhyaksha Dr. Rishi Pal Nagar, MLC Dr. Hari Singh Dhillo and MLA Dhanaura Shri Rajeev Tarara, SP Smt. Poonam, Mr. Ashok Singh, VP, HR Admin, Wave Industries and other senior officials were among those present.

Wave Industries has been working closely with the Uttar Pradesh government to extend all possible community service since the onslaught of the pandemic. It is also spearheading a second oxygen plant at CHC Kaji Devar village in the district Gonda which is expected to be ready soon. This will help around 50,000 people in the vicinity who right now have to rely on the oxygen plant that lies 20 kilometers away in the Gonda district headquarter. A fully equipped and robust healthcare facility will no longer be a dream for the people of these regions.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Manpreet Singh Chadha, Chairman, Wave Group said, “The second wave of pandemic underlined the crucial need for readily available oxygen plants at the health centers. Especially in the remote areas with limited healthcare facilities, which were hit hard due to a lack of such plants at the centers. Our long-standing commitment to providing service to humanity has guided us in all our endeavors and towards this purpose, we are pleased to have been pivotal in setting up Joya’s first oxygen plant. This is only the beginning, another oxygen plant will come up soon in the community health center of the Gonda district. As the global pandemic stands unabated, we are keeping a close watch on the situation and shall undertake all requisite initiatives to help the administration in their Covid relief measures.”

These healthcare initiatives are a step further in the direction of providing extensive Covid relief measures that Wave Group undertook during the devastating 2nd wave of pandemic under the aegis of – The Ponty Chadha Foundation (PCF). Remote areas of western Uttar Pradesh have always been a top priority for the group and Wave Industries Private Ltd. helped mobilize all ground support possible in the region effectively. It stood at the forefront distributing water bottles, oxygen concentrators, food & medical supplies to the regions of Amroha, Dhanaura, Bulandshahar, and Bijnore in the most crucial times.