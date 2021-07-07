Wavin takes over Manufacturing in Hyderabad to fuel growth in India

India, 07 July 2021 – Wavin, an innovative pipes and fittings solution provider for the building and infrastructure industry, has announced the acquisition of the Dura-Line manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India. With this takeover, the company reinforces its commitment to the government initiatives such as “Make in India” and will be deploying its newest solutions and technologies in a crucial growth market within India and throughout Asia-Pacific.

Dura-Line, also part of Orbia, is a TL-9000 and ISO-9001 rated manufacturer of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) conduits serving the telecommunications, enterprise, and electrical markets. Wavin will continue producing the advanced water & gas pipes and fittings for below-ground use and invest in new technology assets to produce Wavin PVC and CPVC products for supply of drinking water (hot and cold), proficient transport of sewage (domestic & industrial waste) and rainwater for better sanitation, and hygiene.

With global knowledge and expertise in providing water management solutions for the building and infrastructure industry driven by innovation and technology, Wavin re-entered the Indian market in 2020 considering the urgent need for clean drinking water and sanitation. Today, there are an estimated 88 million people in India that lack access to safe drinking water and 910 million people with insufficient access to improved sanitation.

“At Wavin, we are committed to enabling clean and safe water supplies, as well as better sanitation and hygiene, which are paramount in India. Wavin’s purpose is to work towards transforming cities to be future-proof and buildings to be comfortable, clean, safe, and energy-efficient. The acquisition of Dura-Line’s manufacturing plant is a major step on our global expansion journey, as well as towards our objective of responding to India’s infrastructure and environmental needs. We are excited about achieving our goal of setting up a manufacturing unit in India to serve the market- a significant milestone of expanding our global footprint with our own factory in India” commented Freek Crum, President, Wavin Asia-Pacific.

Wavin will produce a wide range of PVC/ CPVC/ SWR pipes and fittings locally with the latest development. Wavin’s cost-efficient, technologically enabled, innovative and reliable products and solutions promote sustainable development and support future-proof infrastructure building requirements in India. The company manufactures these products and system solutions in accordance with the strictest quality standards and fully compliant with governing standards without any compromises application-wise to match our customers’ expectations. Having developed strong channel partners and distribution networks, Wavin products are now available in key markets across India to help our customers achieve their own environmental goals and responsibilities along side our own.

“India market with its double-digit growth potential of infrastructure markets makes it among the priority markets for us globally. We are progressing as per our plans for building local manufacturing capacity in the country. As we work with our partners to optimize our footprint in India, we will be creating employment and earning opportunities for people and communities we operate in.” Freek further added,

Both Wavin and Dura-Line are group companies within Orbia, a global leader in specialty products and innovative solutions for building and infrastructure, precision agriculture, health care delivery, and data communications.