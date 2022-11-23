Waycool’s Advanced Analytics-powered Environment Dashboard Bags “Sustainability Champion” at Sap Ace Awards 2022

November 23, 2022: WayCool, India’s leading food and agri-tech company in India has won the SAP ACE Award 2022 in ‘The Sustainability Champion’ category for embracing digital transformation in their sustainability journey and successful development and implementation of the ‘Environment’ Dashboard on SAP Analytics Platform.

An innovative and first-in-the-industry platform consolidates raw data from multiple sources – including IoT devices, transactional data from SAP S4 Hana, and application DBs – and converts it into relevant business insights. It provides a comprehensive view of key performance indicators with over 90% accuracy on multiple factors. These include Clean Energy Generation, Energy Efficiency, Water Efficiency & Treatment, Waste Management, Food Travel Miles, and a full-fledged GHG Inventory to benchmark past and present performance, identify anomalies, and holistically report sustainability performance.

Mr. Srinidhi S. Rao, Head – ESG, WayCool Foods, said, “It’s an honor to receive this coveted recognition from INDUS, which underlines our commitment to sustainability and display of strong governance systems. We have embedded ES&G practices across our business process. Our advanced analytics-powered E&S dashboard has not only enabled us to visualize the ground-level impact of our environmental initiatives but by publishing real-time reliable data facilitates insights-backed decision making. This is a significant step in our net-zero journey as we continue to demonstrate how Climate – Smart initiatives add to profitability, making them Business – Smart too.”

Since its inception in 2015, WayCool has achieved several milestones through its laudable sustainability initiatives. Kicking-off with 1.6 kWp solar roof-top panels at its model farm, the company currently has 6% of its entire energy being sourced from solar power and 24.5% of water being treated and reused. These interventions in the operations have not only resulted in avoiding 83.1 tons of carbon emissions but also delivered annual savings $ 17,035 to the Company. WayCool leverages innovative technology systems in its supply chain and has managed to restrict the food loss to 0.5% – 2%, in comparison to the IFC food loss projection of 18%. Likewise, in the distribution, WayCool has electrified 22% of its last last-mile delivery fleet covering 612,300 km of green distance, eliminating 147.6 tons of logistic carbon emissions. The Company is also a member of the Climate Group EV100 Campaign, with a commitment to shift to 100% EVs in their last-mile delivery by 2030. Beyond this, the Company through its ‘Outgrow’ program works with over 200,000 farmers in India influencing adoption of GAP and regenerative agriculture practices that are profitable.

On the SAP ACE Awards, the results were declared after a stringent three-level evaluation process and scoring by the INDUS (the SAP India User Group) jury on multiple parameters, including Use Case, Solution, Business Impact, Experience, Future Impact, and SAP Architecture.

About WayCool: WayCool Foods is India’s leading food and agri-tech platform. Focusing on food development and distribution, the company leverages innovative technology to scale and operate a complex supply chain from soil to sale. Through its farmer engagement program – Outgrow, the company works closely with 200k farmers. WayCool operates a full stack, broadline product range across multiple channels and categories such as fresh produce, staples, and dairy, serving over 1,25,000 clients in the general trade, modern trade, and food services space. WayCool’s consumer brands basket consists of Madhuram, Kitchenji, L’exotique, Dezi Fresh, and Freshley.