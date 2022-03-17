Ways in which Agrochemicals Help in Crop Protection

Crop protection is an essential aspect of sustainable agricultural production, where all the necessary services are needed to grow healthy crops. Agrochemicals are used in agricultural practices for crop protection to reduce mortality, yield loss, and negative impacts on crops. Moreover, these chemicals help produce safe food, improve crop yield and quality, increase the cost-effectiveness of production, and accelerate revenue. These are applied in various forms with different modes of action, which farmers must know how they work in practice. Here are four key ways that Safex Chemicals highlights how agrochemicals help farmers in crop protection.

1. Secures farmers’ production

Crop protection means securing the farm production by protecting its yield against insect, pest, and pathogen damage. It protects the farmer’s livelihood by ensuring that he is able to preserve his crop for which he spends countless hours taking care. The agrochemicals are applied at different stages, but one of the best times to apply is during seed treatment, which makes the crops resistant to insects and fungi. It prevents substantial yield loss and crop rot. Safex Chemicals is a top manufacturer and supplier of agrochemicals used in seed treatment.

2. Improve the quality of food

Agrochemicals are used to ensure that the food we consume is safe and healthy. Fungi and insects greatly damage the food we grow for our consumption, from fruit-rot diseases to fruit flies, the pests do damage so great that very little is left safe for human consumption. Agrochemicals help maintains quality and ensure its economic value also.

3. Economically Sustainable

Using agrochemicals allows the farmers to conduct economically viable farming. By preventing the crops from getting damaged from diseases and enhancing the yields, they help in reducing the cost of production, increasing productivity, and maintaining the quality of the produce. The economic impact of these chemicals is, therefore, significant to farmers. Safex Chemicals manufactures and supplies safe and cost-effective agrochemicals to minimize crop loss.

4. Growth drivers of the industry

The industry’s growth can be attributed to the agricultural practices in modern farming. Today, farmers need to produce high-yielding food with quality and safety. The introduction of agrochemicals has been a key factor in improving the reach and efficiency of modern farming techniques. Safex Chemicals provides different agrochemicals according to the different requirements of a farmer.

To sum up, crop protection practices are the foundation of sustainable agriculture and help reduce crop post-production losses. The agrochemicals segment is one of the most significant segments of the global agriculture industry to achieve sustained agricultural development and progress. Safex Chemicals is recognised as the market leader, with an extensive manufacturer and distributor network in the agrochemical field. It can be attributed to their rich experience, comprehensive range of products, and reliable supply chain management system. Visit Safex Chemicals now!