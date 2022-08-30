We are keen to more towards high powered power backup gensets says Aashim Ahuja, Director – Perfect Generators Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Perfect Generators Technologies Private Limited, which is engaged in power generation products and services, will aim to strengthen its presence in the higher kVA diesel genset segment. As a top performing OEM of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Powerol Division), Perfect Generators forays business expansion in the higher kVA Genset range of power backup solutions.

To meet the challenges posed by the pandemic, businesses around Delhi NCR & Uttar Pradesh had to react in agile and decisive ways. As we move into the next phase, now is the time for businesses to seek out and seize the opportunities emerging in the recovery. There is a huge surge in demand for power backup in the segments like industrial units, malls, hospitals, IT data centers and manufacturing plants, and many more. To tackle the problem, we are keen to more towards the higher kVA powered diesel gensets ranging from 250 kVA to 625 kVA – says – Aashim Ahuja. At Perfect, we are focusing on strengthening our product offerings in the higher kVA range. from 250 kVA to 625 kVA. This gives us a great opportunity to grow in new segments and offer a wide and world-class range of gensets to our customers”.

Perkins®️ 2000 Series electronic engines are renowned in the market for their world-class quality and efficiency. They are turbocharged and air-to-air charge cooled with certifications up to Euro Stage IIIA/U.S. EPA Tier 3 and to India’s CPCB-II emissions standards. Developed from a proven heavy-duty industrial base, the engines offer superior performance and reliability. These engines are an ideal choice for customers looking at prime and standby power DG range of 400-625 kVA.

Since its inception, Perfect Group has made rapid strides in the Indian genset industry within a very short span of time as an OEM of Mahindra Powerol DG. Transforming challenges into opportunities has been the hallmark of the Perfect Group ever since its inception two decades ago. Perfect Group invests a lot of energy to ensure that our products are best in quality and reliability.