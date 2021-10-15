We Founder Circle announces Global Accelerator Programme -EvolveX

New Delhi, 15 October 2021: We Founder Circle (WFC) – a founders led startup investment platform, has announced We Founder Circle Accelerator Programme- EvolveX. The accelerator programme shall provide guidance & seed funding to early-stage growth-driven companies. With the help of an extensive network of seasoned mentors and exceptional entrepreneurs, the programme will catalyse the overall growth of budding startups.

The programme encompasses quality mentoring sessions with a pool of handpicked angel investors from across the globe. This is expected to work at the strategic level of the startup. A mix of more than 30 global mentors that include Global VCs like SOSV, CXOs from KPMG, Accenture, and Samsung, and successful founders like Ankit Mehrotra, Dineount, Akash Gupta Zypp Electric and Vikas Bagaria of PeeSafe will be mentoring the start-ups.

Additionally, the accelerator programme also promises a fully customized acceleration roadmap for the business model. Furthermore, unlike any other accelerator programme, the start-ups will receive upfront funding of $20K, and $150K worth of credits to take their business to the next level.

“Indian startup models have been very creative in re-engineering conventional products and services. There are many accelerator programmes that has been helping them, groom. However, when it comes to practical scaling, every startup needs one-on-one attention and timely financial support. We have combined global networking explore, with guaranteed funding and customised business acceleration plan to catalyse the business trajectory,” said Mr. Neeraj Tyagi- Co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

The aspirants may nominate the start-ups for the programme. Out of the nominated, 60 participants would be shortlisted for the final round and winners will be announced on 10th January 2022.

The Global accelerator program has got noticeable partners on board to address each and every requirement of startups like SOSV, MOX, Accathon Capital, The Labs, Ladies who tech, Startup Grind and Founders Lair.

“Every startup needs support from experts to tackle the specific challenges they face. Our Accelerator will provide this support with the help of curated mentors, and deep-dive sessions from industry experts. For the same reason, we have hired a highly qualified and accelerator head Sharvari who not only has international exposure but has also led global accelerator programs in the past in Singapore will also focus on giving a global edge to the startups with our network of global investors and mentors,” explains Bhawna Bhatnagar, Head of Global Partnerships & Co-founder, WFC.

We have seen some very traditional sources of startup funding but we being the digitally-first and one of the fastest-growing angel communities, wanted to provide fast and flexible funding options to startups selected through our Accelerator program,” explains Gaurav Singhvi, Co-founder, WFC on guaranteed funding that EvolveX will be offering to selected few startups.