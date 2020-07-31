We make entrepreneurs out of employees by developing their skills and abilities: Atul Malikram

In this age of competition, everyone wants to come across as a winner. We consider everyone to be our opponent, whether he is a friend, batchmate, or a business partner. This is a human tendency that motivates you to give your best in every work you do. It not only improves your dedication but also increases your efficiency.

In this stiff race where everyone wants to lead a better and successful life, it is very difficult to find those who support you. It is very seldom when someone provides you an opportunity to make yourself better or help you move forward in your career. If you look around, you will come across many people who got their jobs because they are familiar with the company and its people. Forget being an entrepreneur, there are many times when you could not even get a satisfactory job.

In this situation, you must find an opportunity or an institution that can teach you the skills to become an entrepreneur and at the same time offer you a job. PR24X7, a well-known PR company in Indore will offer you such ample opportunities. Atul Malikram, the founder of PR24x7 says that “Not everyone is born as a learned being. Most of the time people are looking for a chance to prove their capabilities. The objective of the company is not only to hire good employees but also to train them, into skilled entrepreneurs. This is why you can see nearly 100 PR companies come into existence in North India.”

Further, he adds, “Whether it is Purvi Communication, Raj communication, Ritu communication, Star communication or Saar communication, they all have learned from us and are running their own companies successfully. And it gives us immense pleasure and encouragement to see our people succeed in their lives.”