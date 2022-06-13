We Speak Science partners with Insendi to increase access to Science

New partnership will focus on online programmes aimed at learners from diverse backgrounds.

Students from disadvantaged backgrounds, refugees and people displaced by War will access learning, developed with scientists and academics trained from Ivy league universities including Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard, Yale, and NASA.

We Speak Science has announced it will partner with Insendi, a Study Group company, to provide online programmes aimed at learners from diverse backgrounds. Programmes will include Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics (STEAM)

We Speak Science collaborates with world-class academics and scientists, from Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard, Yale and NASA, to offer programmes to a wide range of students from disadvantaged backgrounds as well as refugees and people displaced by the war in Ukraine.

We Speak Science facilitates a diverse multicultural environment for learners, supported by an ability to educate online, using recorded lectures, live classes and online synchronous workshops.

Dr. Detina Zalli, Co-founder and President of We Speak Science comments:

“We are absolutely delighted to partner with Insendi, who have enthusiastically embraced our mission of assisting migrants and students of disadvantaged backgrounds. We Speak Science has supported low-ethnic minority students since 2014, and it has been inspiring to see our students grow and achieve excellence.

“Coming from Albania, I have always been inspired by Mother Teresa’s work and We Speak Science will continue to provide educational services to all students in greatest need”.

The move was also warmly welcomed by Emma Lancaster, Chief Executive of Insendi’s parent company, Study Group:

“We are delighted to announce this new collaboration with We Speak Science which undertakes such inspiring and important work to support access to education, working with world leading scientists, engineers and researchers. Study Group has long been committed to values of inclusion and making a better world through education, and we are excited about the opportunities digital innovation in education offer to help make this ambition a reality.”

We Speak Science is a non-profit organisation founded by Dr Detina Zalli whilst working at Harvard University and are committed to raising awareness of Science globally. The team consists of world-class professionals from top institutions and industries across the world including professors, research scientists, and lecturers with a passion to educate the new generation of scientists in STEAM.

Insendi works at the cutting edge of education innovation, driven by an educational vision that online education can and should have the same transformational impact as the very best in-person teaching. Founded by leading researchers in EdTech, the company works with partners such as the University of Oxford, Imperial College in London, ETH Zurich and Johns Hopkins University to deliver the highest quality online education experience. Insendi has been part of leading global providers of international education Study Group in early 2020.