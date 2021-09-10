We urge every citizen of the country to participate in fighting against the global crisis of excess carbon emission – Mr. Yatin Gupte

“This World EV Day, we urge every citizen of the country to participate in fighting against the global crisis of excess carbon emission and help in reducing the overall negative environmental impact. As electric vehicles are the prominent solution in promoting sustainable mobility, we appeal to make them the second vehicle in every household. With the efforts of various authorities and state governments, we can see the development of this sector at multiple levels. Contributing to this development further, Joy e-bike is expanding its footprints with close to 750+ touchpoints by the end of this fiscal year and introduce a new range of electric scooters. It is a time for #changetoprotect.” – Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman and MD, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd.