We welcome the Prime Minister’s initiatives on the education sector – Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder, Lighthouse Learning

Views by Prajodh Rajan on Shikshak Parv conclave & Launch of initiatives by PM Shri Narendra Modi

“We welcome the Prime Minister’s initiatives on the education sector. The launch of initiatives like The Indian Sign Language, Talking Books, School Quality Assurance & Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal will help shape up the education scenario in the country. Our Teachers play a significant role in framing the education sector and ‘Shikshak Parv’ will help boost the educators and recognize their efforts to ensure continuous and uninterrupted learning. The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme where Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics players would visit at least 75 schools would surely help inspire young children and prepare them for holistic growth and development”. –Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder & Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning