WeAreCasino platform collaborates with WooHoo Games, all set to foray in Indian Market

WeAreCasino, a leading Portuguese company, is all set to foray into the Indian market. The company informed that it will collaborate with WooHoo Games to launch its product in the market. WooHoo Games is a game designing company that also aimed to tap the opportunities in the online gaming industry in India. WooHoo Games is a game designing company in the United Kingdom. It is noteworthy that the due companies will provide their services as a single service provider in India under the collaboration model.

Considering the growing online casino market and game players in India, many companies have been venturing into the market to provide their services. Online casinos and other related games are getting popular day by day in the country, which attracts foreign companies to invest and do the business.

Gaming experts opine that the country has vast scope for the gaming industries as there is a high rate of internet & smartphone penetration. The youth population in the country are spending more time on online games, this indicates a big market for the gaming companies to tap the opportunities. Online games are not only a source of entertainment for youth but many try their luck playing games and winning rewards.

According to Goldstein Research analyst, the gaming industry is likely to reach USD 264.1 billion by 2024. The agency also suggested that the online casino game industry is poised to grow at 9.2 percent CAGR during 2016-24. As per the media report, the Indian gaming industry is expected to grow 41 percent per annum and will be valued at $3,750 million by 2024.

The product which the due companies – WeAreCasino and WooHoo Games – to launch in India will be based on the Random Number Generator (RNG). It will be similar to other popular games in the country like – Andar Bahar, Teen Pati, and Cricket Kings. These games are based on RNG. Game lovers like the games as these are interesting as well as catch their attention to win the game. Users feel that playing Andar Bahar online gives them full satisfaction as it is based on the RNG and Indian theme.

Why Random Number Generator is Important?

Trust is a key factor for any business to succeed in the market. Regardless of the companies’ size and their product, these companies must win the trust of the customers. For that, they need to provide the best services along with following the best CRM strategies consistently for a long time.

In the case of gaming companies, the players will trust the companies in two factors – RNG and transparency. As a game player customers always look for the best and trusted games to play and bet. The gaming software will help the companies to provide the RNG in a proper sequence so that the game will be interesting as well as make the player secure.

What makes the players continue for a long time?

The only motive of the players to associate with any game platform is to get the rewards against their money and time. What else is needed for the players? Their time must be converted into money and they try a luck a bit with the game they play. In other words, it is simply a blend of luck with entertainment.

The product of WeAreCasino and WooHoo Games is going to hit the market very soon. It is expected that the product will have the best features to tap market opportunities in India and to entertain Indian game lovers.