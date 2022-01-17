Weaverstory Presents Makhmal Collection

Makhmal is a limited-edition collective to warm up to the cold winters. Tastefully crafted in the finest silk velvet, these attires are hand-sewn and hand-embroidered to perfection by our in-house team of master artisans.

Makhmal started as an idea on a cold winter evening and the narrative was born from a simple thought of fine, functional clothing in solid colors. As such, the Makhmal Collective is a representation of fine art. These handy side pockets are embroidered with beautiful peacocks, while the clothing is adorned with elaborate tassels to enhance the look. They are accompanied by a beautiful hand-embroidered dupatta with a wide border on all four sides, in the same tones as the lehenga and blouse. The dabka or zardozi used is in a tone of champagne gold with a hint of sage green.

So pay a visit to WeaverStory, at 253, Westend Marg, near Garden of 5 Senses, New Delhi, or visit online at weaverstory.com, today! Price available on request.

