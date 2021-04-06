Web Marketing Association Announces the Winners of the 2021 Internet Advertising Competition Awards

The winners of the 19th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards are available at www.IACAward.org. The Web Marketing Association’s IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising.

“At a time where everyone could use some good news, the winners of the 19th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards represent the best in online advertising in 86 industries and 10 advertising formats,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association, Inc. “The Web Marketing Association is pleased to help set the standard for Internet excellence with the IAC Awards by highlight the best in online advertising by medium and industry.”

Best of Show Winners

Best of Show Winners

These Best of Show winners represent the pinnacle of achievement across all industries.

Here are this year’s Best of Show winners:

Clum Creative for Discount Filters winner of Best of Show Online Video

PPK for MONOPOLY Bonus Spectacular winner of Best of Show Integrated Ad Campaign

Selective Service System (SSS) for 2020 Selective Service System PSA Campaign winner of Best of Show Online Video Campaign

Amadeus Hospitality (TravelClick) for Amadeus Integrated Booking Suite – Village Hotels winner of Best of Show Interactive Application

Data Axle for Marriott Bonvoy for Marriott Bonvoy Traveler winner of Best of Show Online Newsletter Campaign

GEICO for GEICO Mobile winner of Best of Show Mobile Application

Sanky Inc for Habitat for Horses Giving Tuesday Campaign winner of Best of Show Email Message

DELVE for DELVE Applies Data Science to Deliver 200% ROAS for UNICEF USA winner of Best of Show Online Campaign

AbelsonTaylor for Our Lab Is Everywhere winner of Best of Show Website

Zeta Global | Sprint | Tmobile for SPRINT Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Launch winner of Best of Show Email Message Campaign

true[X] for Walgreens winner of Best of Show Online Ad

Norwegian Cruise Lines for Staycation Social Campaign winner of Best of Show Social Media Campaign

Top Agency Winners

The Web Marketing Association recognizes the agency that demonstrates consistent excellence in online advertising development by winning more IAC Awards than any of their peers in a single competition. Each entrant was awarded points based on the level of award for each award received. The agency with the most points is awarded the Top Agency Award.

true[x] is recognized with the 2021 Top Agency Award, winning 13 IAC Awards, including a Best of Show award, 12 Best of industry awards and a total of 82 quality points towards the Top Agency Award. True[x] is a technology company building the next generation of advertising products and experiences for premium video.

Three additional organizations were recognized as Outstanding Advertising Developers in the 2020 IAC Awards for winning 6 or more awards. They are:

AGENCY (number of awards)

Miles Partnership (12)

Clum Creative (7)

Data Axle (7)

The IAC Awards web site with a complete list of winners is located at www.IACAward.org