Web3 company NoCap Meta raises 2 crores from Sunicon Ventures to accelerate growth in metaverse, digital tech

Mumbai, March 23rd, 2023: NoCap Meta, a web3 company that provides a wide range of services including blockchain-based systems, metaverse development, and asset-backed tokens, has raised INR 2 crores from Sunicon Ventures to enhance its growth in the metaverse and digital technology sectors. Founded in 2021, NoCap Meta has collaborated with numerous high-profile clients and is known for its premium projects like Femina Miss India, Toms, Metastar Media, Breathe ESG, and Yaap Digital & Neo Asset Management.

The funds received from Sunicon Ventures, a Mumbai-based venture capital firm primarily focused on investing in sectors such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning, healthcare, agriculture tech, and more, will be used to accelerate growth in the adoption of the Metaverse and supplementary Web 3.0 technologies by helping conventional business migrate to these protocols as a part of their tech stack to increase transparency and efficiency.

The CEO of NoCap Meta, Aahan Dogra, expressed his excitement and said that the funding would enable the company to accelerate its growth and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients. NoCap Meta is at the forefront of this revolution, providing businesses of all sizes with the technology to stay ahead of the competition and create new growth opportunities.

Saloni Jain, Managing Partner of Sunicon Ventures, believes that NoCap Meta will be a pioneer in the metaverse tech space in the Asian market by addressing the current problems with their cutting-edge solutions.

With the backing of Sunicon Ventures and other partners, NoCap Meta is well-positioned to lead the way in web3 technologies and help companies navigate the ever-evolving landscape of the metaverse and blockchain.