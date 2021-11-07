Website Design Tips For Entrepreneurs

Designing a website is much more manageable for the common person today than it has ever been the past. Though there’s more to a successful website design than simply filling in the blanks on a prefab template, you can still produce a quality product without understanding the specifics of coding.

Grasping some of the most important design qualities will help you craft a site that is engaging and attractive to web users. Check out a quick peek into some of inside info that will help get your started on what you need to know to build a great business website.

Set your foundation in SEO

Before you start designing your first business website, you need to have a foundational knowledge of the whole of SEO.

Search engine optimization is really just an umbrella term for a whole bunch of different design aspects that will make an impact on where your content is placed in the SERPs (search engine results pages).

Placing lower in the SERPs will leave your pages dormant and vacant of visitors. Placing higher in the SERPs grants your content better visibility and more traffic.

Add a blog to your site

Adding a blog to your website design gives visitors a reason to spend a little more time on your pages. A well-written, engaging set of blog posts can keep readers scouring your pages for quite some time.

Build a blog that is relevant to your business and teaches readers something new about your products or the industry as a whole. These outdoor grilling specialists really present an optimal example of what a great business blog should be.

The longer you can get users to spend exploring your pages, the more likely it is that your business will pick up a new customer. A blog is certainly worth the investment of time and money, but quality should always be the main concern.

Encourage communication throughout

Make yourself (or your associates) available to the public. When people have questions that go unanswered, their interest in your business quickly fades. Keep the conversation moving both ways, and invest in offering clear communication for consumers at all times.

Your website will certainly include a contact page, but go a step further with your efforts. Consider using a 24/7 chat bot to offer insight and assistance for customers any time of the day or night.

Analytics will help you refine your design

Once you have a finished product, it may not truly be finished. Testing and adjusting your design is a crucial part of the process. Utilize the free tool of Google Analytics to see where your pages are truly failing and truly succeeding with web users.